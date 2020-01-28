Cuba Investors Alert

HAVANA TIMES – Peter Kappelmann, an HT reader, has put out a warning to people thinking of investing in Cuba. The following is his personal experience.

Cuba Investors Beware

By Peter Kappelmann

Here are the facts. I am the investor married to a Cuban national. In June 2016 we purchased penthouse property on the Malecon Avenue overlooking Plaza Maceo.

After five months of renovation my Cuban wife abruptly left for Panama on a Friday evening and on Monday her mother called in the immigration authorities. At the time I was one document away from obtaining my permanent residency.

My A2 Family Visa was ignored as I could not live in the apartment alone under Cuban law.

My attorneys are the Bufete Internacional on 5th avenue Miramar who attended two hearings. We filed a lawsuit – the trial took place without my knowledge or representation and the trial verdict went against me.

We filed an appeal to the Supreme Court; again without informing me of the hearing date or any representation by lawyers, the Supreme Court ruled against me as a non-Cuban.

I the investor is charged with nothing except that under international principle of law I was deprived of my investment, supported by Cuban law that denies foreigners ownership.

On all documents of deed and notaries my name is listed as the husband. I am retired, and now live on Riviera Maya, Mexico where I obtained my green card within two months from interview (based on my financial status).

Before that I lived in Florida for 35 years on an E2 INVESTORS VISA where I owned an oceanfront hotel. My original home is Namibia where we got married and where I hold sizeable investments.

The issue here is the violation of Cuba law against the Internationally accepted principles EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER THE LAW as well as violation of two articles of the UN INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSAL HUMAN RIGHTS DECLARATION.

It is therefore that the Helms-Burton act and the EMBARGO are totally justified.