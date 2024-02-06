Amnesty Int. Calls for Release of Jailed Cuban Artist 

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara

Luis Manuel Otero is serving a five-year sentence for having dared to defend freedom of expression in Cuba.

By Amnesty International

HAVANA TIMES – In July 2021, Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara posted a video saying he would be attending a protest in his hometown of Havana. Before he could get there, he was arrested and later sentenced to five years in prison. Take action now to free Luis Manuel.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara is a self-taught Black Cuban artist and activist. He loves to paint, dance, and wear bright pink suits. His home in San Isidro, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Havana, is a haven for the community – an open house for people to meet and connect.

Frustrated by Decree 349, a law seeking to silence critical artists, Luis Manuel became a leader of the San Isidro Movement: a diverse group of artists, journalists, and activists defending the right to freedom of expression whose members were intimidated, surveilled, and detained.

On 2 May 2021, state security officials took Luis Manuel from his home, where he was on hunger strike protesting against the confiscation of his artworks by the authorities. He was taken to a hospital and denied access to the outside world. Upon his release a month later, security officials continued to watch his every move.

On 11 July 2021, Luis Manuel posted a video online, saying he would be taking part in one of the largest demonstrations Cuba had seen in decades. Luis Manuel was arrested before he joined the protest and taken to Guanajay maximum security prison, where he remains. On 24 June 2022, he was sentenced to five years in prison, after a trial behind closed doors. In prison, Luis Manuel’s health is declining and he’s not getting proper medical care.

Take action and demand the immediate release of Luis Manuel.

