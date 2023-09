By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Although here in Cuba what is truly worrying are his speeches in Spanish, this week Matraca is dedicated to his already famous remarks in English pronounced this week in Namibia.

And what’s the chorus line?

Studying English with Fidel

What are you doing dear? I’m here learning German… They’ve told me I am a whiz with languages.

So, how are we supposed to call him now? Mister Motherfucker? or Comrade Motherfucker?

