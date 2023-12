By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week the Matraca illustrators center on government leaders latest review of the state of the Cuban economy and initial announcements for the coming year.

I give up with the Reforms.

Resting in peace: Fidel and the 2021 Economic Reforms

Have you seen those strange things in the sky? They are the new prices.

How to continue “THIS” without me, by Fidel Castro. How to continue “THIS” without Fidel, by Raul Castro. How to continue? by Diaz Canel.

You will see now how our economy will flourish with all the measures we are going to take…

Medicine, food, safety, transportation, electricity, hope, happiness, water

Economy Minister Gil

