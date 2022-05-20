Cuba’s Yotuel premieres “Lambo in Varadero”

Yotuel Romero and Chris Tamayo

“We will set foot on our free Cuba again”

By The LA News

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban singer Yotuel Romero, with the collaboration of reggaeton singer Chris Tamayo and Emily Estefan, daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, premiered this May 20 his latest single, “Lambo en Varadero”, with a clear message of denunciation to the Cuban regime.

Through the lyrics of the song, he addresses the ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel: “Diaz-Canel, we have to clarify it for you / the CIA does not have to pay us. / We will step on our free Cuba again. / Now they criticize us because it itches them. / They try to shut us up, but they can’t. / They want to muddy us, but they don’t even splash, / because the people love us and that hurts them”.

Another excerpt from “Lambo en Varadero” alludes to the dictatorship to which the Cuban people have been subjected for more than 60 years: “The whole world will endeavor to define your history by those who believed they owned you. / But you’re not anyone’s, you’re yours. only yours / What with the shackle on your neck you cannot see the horizon”.

“I want to ride in a lambo in Varadero, that all my friends make money, that dreaming does not depend on a foreigner, on a fucking foreigner,” states the chorus.

The song, whose premiere coincides with the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Cuba, remembers all those who have had to leave the island in search of a better future, leaving behind their roots, family and friends.

The video clip, already available on digital platforms, stars the singer and model América Valdés, daughter of comedian Alexis Valdés. The professional boxer Yordenis Ugás and the Spanish singer Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel’s wife, also take part.

When announcing “Lambo in Varadero” at the beginning of April, Romero referred to the musical production as “a song that is going to paralyze the whole of Cuba, from Punta de Maisí to Cabo de San Antonio.”

“My people, wait attentively because that day will be historic. On May 20 we make history again, ”she commented.

This week Yotuel Romero announced that the cover page of the theme was designed from prison by the artist and political prisoner Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara.

In a message addressed to Otero Alcántara, the musician stated: “Brother, we have already received the cover of the song. Thank you for drawing that so beautiful, for telling us so much reality in a drawing, coming out of the darkness into the light. I know it’s going to be hard for you to see this because you’re in seclusion, but your free and committed art is going to be seen all over the world.”

