Havana Weather for February 16-22

Change of weather and rain this weekend

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of high pressure predominates over Cuba, with mostly clear skies and a dry flow from the east, which maintains high temperatures and a low probability of rain over Cuban territory. For the weekend, the arrival of a cold front is expected that will impose a change in weather, causing isolated rains and low temperatures starting Friday night, extending until Saturday throughout the day.

The days will be warm and sunny until Friday, when isolated rains with some storms are expected over western Cuba. The winds will be mainly from the east, northeast and north, with speeds of up to 30 km/h. The humidity will gradually increase towards the weekend, with minimum values of 60% and maximum of 95-100%. The High temperatures will be between 26 and 30°C (79 and 86 F), and the Lows between 18 and 20°C (64 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

