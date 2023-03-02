Havana Weather for March 2-8

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Low chance of rain this week

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of high pressures on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico persists, with a humid flow from the southeast, which is transporting marine fog over western Cuba. Current conditions are expected to continue. By Saturday, a cold front will be moving over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will become almost stationary without affecting the weather in western Cuba.

Partly cloudy days are forecast from the mornings, with a low probability of rain. The winds will be from the southeast and south, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 35% and 90%. The High temperatures will be 31 and 32°C (88 and 90 F), and lows 19 and 20°C (66 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

