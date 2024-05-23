Havana Weather for May 23-29

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Some rain and thunderstorms in the afternoons…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The presence of a trough in the upper and middle levels of the atmosphere, combined with the increase in relative humidity in the area and afternoon instability, prompted numerous rains in much of the capital over the past twenty-four hours. This situation was also accompanied by strong winds in gusts and thunderstorms. Additionally, local factors favored the occurrence of several severe local storms characterized by hail.

In the coming days, the mornings will start with little cloudiness, becoming partly cloudy by late morning and cloudy in the afternoon with some rain and thunderstorms. Winds will be mainly from the northeast with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 90%. High temperatures will be 32 and 33ºC (90 and 91 F) and lows between 23 and 25ºC (73 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

