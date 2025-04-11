Judge Blocks Accelerated Deportations of Migrants with Humanitarian Parole

Judge Halts Expedited Deportations Announced for Humanitarian Parole Recipients in the US.

“What is being prioritized are not people who cross the border illegally, but those who followed the rules,” explained the judge in her ruling.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – A federal judge in Boston blocked on Thursday President Donald Trump’s plan to end the temporary legal status obtained by migrants through the humanitarian parole program, which currently protects nearly half a million people. The ruling prevents those migrants from being subjected to fast-track deportation proceedings beginning April 24.

According to news agency reports, District Judge Indira Talwani determined that the decision made by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prematurely revoke this immigration benefit—previously granted during the Biden administration—was based on a misinterpretation of current law.

“What is being prioritized are not people who cross the border illegally, but those who followed the rules,” Talwani explained in her ruling.

The judge emphasized that the statute in question specifically applies to individuals who entered the country unlawfully, not to those who were granted legal entry under the humanitarian parole program.

“The order will be issued for a limited time. Please don’t think everything is won. Not yet,” immigration attorney Nohelia Ramos emphasized through Hispanic Conexion. “The order that will be released in the coming days—possibly today or tomorrow—will determine the time frame during which this executive order is paused. This is just the beginning of the lawsuit,” she added.

“During the time frame determined by the judge, beneficiaries will retain their parole status and work permit, which will be valid for as long as the judge decides. We will continue to share updates,” Ramos said.

However, she clarified that the judge will not extend the time limits set by the temporary program. That is, those whose permits expire in July—after two years—must leave the country. Ramos also highlighted the importance of awaiting a possible appeal process.

“Trump administration lawyers may appeal, which is normal in legal proceedings. Additionally, the time they need to submit the appeal must be formally announced. We must stay alert to learn what arguments the administration will present… There are many factors at play that will be decisive,” Ramos added.

According to Ramos, the new ruling is good news because it could prevent the expedited deportation of thousands of beneficiaries. If the Trump administration proceeds regardless, it would be in contempt of an immigration judge by ignoring the ruling. “It’s important to stay informed and vigilant,” she concluded.

Migrants Trapped in Limbo After Parole Cancellation

Thousands of migrants in the US are now living in legal limbo following President Donald Trump’s announcement to cancel the humanitarian parole program that had granted them temporary legal status. Among them is Pedro, a Nicaraguan who arrived with his family in 2023 and now fears for his future.

“We’ve been cornered, because this happened overnight,” Pedro told CNN, requesting a pseudonym for safety. “In your own country, you’re threatened, persecuted, harassed. And now you’re here, and people are being threatened and harassed again. We feel the same as we did in Nicaragua.”

Pedro is one of over 532,000 beneficiaries of the parole program, created by the Biden administration in early 2023 to allow legal entry to citizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. According to DHS data, the program enabled the entry of about 110,000 Cubans, 210,000 Haitians, 93,000 Nicaraguans, and 117,000 Venezuelans.

Pedro’s family applied through a US citizen sponsor and fulfilled all requirements, including proof of employment and school enrollment for their children.

But everything changed with Trump’s decision to terminate the program, arguing that the Biden administration had abused the humanitarian parole mechanism. Now, those under this status had until April 24 to regularize their situation, leave the country, or face possible deportation.

Call to the President to Protect Migrants

Amid the uncertainty, Cuban-American Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar urged President Trump on Thursday to grant Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) protection to citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who legally entered the US under the humanitarian parole program.

In a letter dated April 9, the Florida Republican asked for DED to be applied as a temporary measure to protect parole beneficiaries while their asylum processes and background checks are completed, as reported Cibercuba.

“There Is No Plan B”

“There is no plan B,” Pedro said with resignation. “Our Plan B is to trust in God.”

Pedro told CNN that in Nicaragua he was part of opposition organizations and lived under constant surveillance. “Those involved in those organizations were already being called terrorists and were under investigation,” he said. Returning to Nicaragua is not a viable option.

Anticipating a possible expiration of their parole, Pedro and his family initiated an asylum process before the cancellation was announced. His attorney, Elizabeth Uribe, clarified to CNN that this move wasn’t in response to the crisis, but rather a proactive step. Nevertheless, she noted that asylum seekers do not automatically have protection during the 30-day period granted by the government to leave the country.

“We know that asylum processes can take years, and in the meantime there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Uribe explained.

Meanwhile, in Nicaragua, state repression continues. Organizations like the Nicaragua Never Again Human Rights Collective report the institutionalization of torture, while the Ortega regime denies all allegations.

Like many other migrants, Pedro hopes that US courts will temporarily halt the measure, just as they did for Venezuelans under Temporary Protected Status (TPS). “We hope for relief like what happened with TPS,” he said.

Today, his only certainty is faith. “That is our Plan B: trust in God,” Pedro repeats.

First published in Spanish by 100% Noticias and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua and Cuba here on Havana Times.