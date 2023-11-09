Political and Economic Immobility in Cuba and its Quixotic Ravings

Don’t enter If you are not going to consume. Photo: Juan Suarez

By Benjamin Noria

HAVANA TIMES – Look, immobility is the tendency to keep a political, social, economic, or ideological situation unchanged. On the other hand, the concept of Revolution is an organized, massive, intense, sudden social change not exempt from violent conflicts for the alteration of a political, governmental or economic system.

Have you seen this previous comparison? So, how is it possible that if there is a Revolution in Cuba, the form of government has not changed in 64 years? I believe that the heads of the Cuban government are more conservative than those of the Republican and Democratic parties in the United States.

The same commander in chief explained in the concept of revolution on May 1, 2000, that revolution is changing everything that must be changed. However, as we have seen in 64 years, the same economic situation continues and the rulers cling to maintaining the same totalitarian State.

Cuba has an exclusivist, conservative and retrograde regime, which does not tolerate criticism and improvement of the doctrines of the teachers who have preceded it. It has a single party, a single ideology, tight State control over the army, the police, and the mass media, and finally also a planned and centralized economy.

Listen, they don’t even know what revolution is. What the concept of revolution is about is, for example, uprooting the government and putting in another, or eliminating an economic system and putting another in its place.

If they continue with this conservatism, communism will no longer be the system that will resolve social inequality or the imbalance of the tyranny of private capitalist companies. The Castro regime has a defective system, which has existed for more than 60 years without producing almost nothing.

Something else that’s interesting, hahaha. Karl Marx proposed that in the transition stage from Socialism to Communism, the State and the Government would disappear. The government would be the dictatorship of the proletariat; but, well, in Cuba the State does not disappear, it is more present every day.

What is the main thing that has prevented the Cuban State from changing things that are wrong. Nothing more and nothing less than dialogue. There is no dialogue with the government, in any case it is Order and Command.

To reach a consensus we must talk about the things we like and also talk about the things we don’t like. This is what makes a nation possess Democracy and the Rule of Law. This also strengthens a country and allows for development and improvement.

You cannot tell Cuban leaders that the mincemeat is bad, or that the milk and yogurt in the dairy mix are poorly prepared, or that the government made a mistake with the “Ordering Task” reforms. In fact, historically, what legislator or minister has dared to tell Fidel and Raul Castro at any time that they were wrong during their mandates? Who could have forced them to be accountable to the people for their management as leaders of the country and tell the truth about their quixotic ravings?

