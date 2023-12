By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The illustrations in this issue of “Matraca” were inspired by some of the most relevant moments and events of 2023, a year marked by scarcity, the deepening of the economic crisis, and striking events such as the delivery of bunches of bananas as an incentive to teachers in Guantánamo.

We failed.

Manolo’s small import business. It’s your fault! hahaha

Anywhere in Cuba. End of 2023. A blackout, just what we needed! Hurry, throw the bucket of water and take the walk around the block… …I’m going to rant about the government for a while…

End of the Year.

