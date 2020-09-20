Cubans Stuck between Adversity and Hope

By Ammi

HAVANA TIMES – Thomas Hobbes, a 17th century philosopher, brilliantly pointed out that humans in their natural state are: solitary, poor, unpleasant, merciless and blunt. He believes that our instincts tend to compete, so that we can dominate others. For this reason, it was necessary to establish a government to uphold law and order.

These characteristics which have very little to do with Cubans, however, may be making a significant mark during the social transformation process in lockdown.

Cubans learning to be solitary, that they can’t come within a meter of a friend or acquaintance, is a hard pill to swallow. When by nature, island natives are already inviting a stranger for coffee after talking for a short while.

In terms of being poor, many are on the brink of falling into poverty but they don’t complain. Because this is how the vast majority of Cubans have lived most of their lives. With this uncertainty of not knowing to what extent capitalism will take hold of us. Or how our economy will be dollarized, with dollars in every pocket, which gives some people hope. That we are still in time to see an encouraging future of change and government restructuring.

What might be on the horizon?

Poverty in Cuba.

Now, in terms of being unpleasant and merciless, images pop into my head without my permission. I see an inevitable and gradual Armageddon that is heading for our country. The wave of repression administered by uniformed police and other military agents of the regime against the Cuban people. Any small violation can be a trigger for a severe beating.

Terrible consequences such as: a loss of identity, values or our culture. This is our greatest fear, within this new order where lines to buy food or personal hygiene items, and Internet access are a priority. People walking on a tight rope, wondering whether their pockets will ever turn green.

The last of these characteristics could be that the light at the end of the tunnel only lasts for a brief while. Meanwhile, we continue to compete with our instincts, surviving another day.

