The Bad Luck of Being Born a Woman

By Ammi

HAVANA TIMES – We are children of a patriarchal society, where gender violence, gender role abuse, and sexual abuse often pass unnoticed. Such happenings are painted over with stereotypes that focus on the wrong thing, always pointing fingers that severely damage the woman.

In these months of confinement, many women are living through a pandemic of violence within the pandemic. The backdrop includes a closure of schools, excess domestic work, the daily struggle for food and cleanliness. Together they produce an intolerant level of stress.

To this, women must then add physical, economic and psychological mistreatment from their partners and even their ex-husbands.

No shelters for women in Cuba

The year 2020 has seen tragic incidents of femicide that, according to the reports and files, have already claimed 12 mortal victims in Cuba. Macho violence persists unabated, and incredibly, there are still no shelters in Cuba to protect women.

A helpline isn’t enough to address such crises – priority attention is needed, with a social investigation that includes a door-to-door campaign.

One lost minute can be fatal. Civil society, the institutions, human rights activists, all of us will continue adding up the dead if the government fails to act. If the government doesn’t speak up and say “ENOUGH”.

On July 27, a woman died at the hands of her husband, together with her baby who was almost two. The press and the official media didn’t talk about this event. Up through today, they’ve said nothing. Shrouded in this atmosphere of complicity, the question echoes: “Could these deaths have been avoided?”

Meanwhile, in the deceased woman’s social media posts, three times you can read between the lines: “S.O.S”.

