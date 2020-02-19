Concerned about the Young Generations

By Ben Anson

HAVANA TIMES – Are we a generation of utter idiots? I do sometimes wonder, what will my generation be remembered for? Anything of stature? Anything remarkable or remotely admirable? Will Instagram, Facebook, Trap music and Uber taxis be what future generations study when delving into the history of millennials?

Dear me.

While my generation is (on the whole) a shockingly inept and weak concoction, comprised of characters who are consistently ‘offended’ and others that upload every second of their day to day onto the Facebook stories section – it appears that my younger brother’s generation – is slightly worse.

He, (my brother) falls into what is technically classed as ‘Generation X’. His birth year being 2001. Frankly, there is little difference between our generations; it only seems that his is far more reliant upon technology. The Millennials most certainly are yet those of Gen. X are even more so – I would say.

Personally, I haven’t met anyone of my brother’s generation who isn’t obsessed with YouTube, Instagram, Facebook etc. They are even using other apps, which I haven’t actually heard of. ‘Tik Tok’ videos?

What?

I don’t know.

Giving an English class to a small group of students all around my brother’s age, I was – after ten minutes, hugely lost. I actually felt like an old person in the room, at the age of twenty-four…

“What do you do in your free time?”

“YouTube Mr.”

“Anything else?”

“I check my social media…”

The class lasted for five hours as these students undertake intensive English courses on Saturdays. Half an hour in, with such award-winning chat, I pondered – in utter seriousness – the notion of walking out. I was so bored that (to use the comic Irish saying) “I didn’t know whether to shit or go blind”.

“What are your hobbies?” I asked a young lady.

“I like updating my Instagram stories.”

I swear upon my mother’s health that I have never heard such a pitiful answer to that particular question. Is that REALLY A HOBBY???

I am sure that if I had asked the question to someone of my grandparent’s generation (by somehow time travelling back to when they were young) I’d have received some proper answers. Fishing, painting, drawing, writing, making model sets – cycling – who knows?

“Who are your idols? Who do you look up to – who do you admire?”

They do boast an excellent level of English, that I must give to them.

I expected the names of actors and singers.

I was instead ‘educated’ on various ‘Youtubers’.

“What do you want to be when you are older?”

“A famous Youtuber Mr. Ben.” Responded three of five.

Christ.

Tik Tok videos are their new favorite pastime. From what I have understood, one downloads the ‘Tik Tok’ app onto one’s phone and upon doing so proceeds to make silly videos – perhaps dancing or making faces – with music in the background.

And it is our generations who are expected to combat climate change for instance.

Hope…

I do wonder sometimes, is it still a question of ‘what is it coming to?’ It appears quite decidedly that – it has ‘already come to it.’