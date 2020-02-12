The Terrors Inflicted upon Women

By Ben Anson

HAVANA TIMES – I am not normally one to get actively involved in feminism nor do I subscribe to most contemporary thoughts and ideas such as the frighteningly popular notion that all white men are privileged, womanizing beasts or whichever image it is that today’s western media seeks to portray.

However, due to my mother’s strong love and wonderful teachings as she raised me to the best of her efforts and then some – I developed from an early age – a deep respect for women.

I simply will not tolerate any form of violence conducted upon a female – by a man.

My respect – is something, which I am most certainly not encountering and have never previously encountered in abundance here in Honduras.

Honduran women have confided some truly hideous and gut-wrenching things to me. True experiences – they recount. These are nasty and upsetting stories. Stories, which almost every adult female here seems to be able to tell. I would be so bold as to say that 90% have been through a traumatic sexual experience with some scumbag.

Spending a Sunday at the beach with a female friend of mine, in between swims and lunch – I was told one such story. Upon hearing it, I thought that it would be good to share what she told me alongside some other painfully similar tales, which women have told me over the years whilst I’ve resided in Honduras. I cannot abide to hear these awful recounts; they are quite disturbing and utterly rancid.

Young lady one

She was in her apartment where she lived with her mother in the city of San Pedro Sula. Fifteen years of age at the time. Two masked, armed robbers – broke in. They smashed a window and climbed through. It happened late at night. On seeing the fifteen-year-old girl panicking alongside her mother, they stated that they were going to fuck her once they’d packed up all they wished to rob. Televisions, microwaves and ornaments etc.… The mother begged them to use her instead. So, they did. The teenager saw and heard everything. Quite unable to save her mother. Their relationship deteriorated afterwards, perhaps their presence only reminded one another of the atrocity that they’d been subjected to.

Young lady two

A teenager too, living in Santa Barbara, she found herself walking one night to some occasion with a few female friends and cousins. A large, luxurious car pulled up beside them all as they moved along a street, to which the window was lowered and an acquaintance of hers who drove the car – told her to ‘get in and shut the fuck up’. The acquaintance being a Mexican Narco who employed the girl’s cousin as a servant in his mansion up in the hills.

Afraid of him, she did what she was told. Taken to his mansion, she found herself in a room full of other girls with alcohol and drugs all over the show. The Mexican got drunk and high in no time. It was then that he produced a pistol and stuck it to the girl’s head ordering her to dance for him and kiss him in front of everybody. She did. Frightened for her life. He wasn’t satisfied though – the scum. She was then informed that she’d have to sleep with him – gun pointed at her head again. She told me that God saved her, for the Narco was then called to go and attend some urgent business and she managed to get away. The young lady promptly left the region.

Young lady three

A victim of an armed robbery at her place of work, she was instructed to get down on the ground alongside her other female colleagues while the three armed robbers raided tills and everything in sight. Then they turned their attention on the women. These defenseless females were subjected to groping and prolonged touching of their private parts and even forced to undress and show their breasts and lower section. Not one was spared of this.

Young lady four

Violated repeatedly by her male cousin from seven to seventeen. Her family wouldn’t believe her. She was beaten and raped by him yet not one family member batted an eye lid. The girl ran away from home at eighteen – pregnant with the cousin’s baby.

Young lady five

Gang-raped at the age of five. Passed around by her uncle with his male friends. Eighteen years old now, she prostitutes herself as a means to get by.

I feel that five tales are decidedly sufficient. I have heard many more, yet these are perhaps the worst for me.

I’d like to think that the filthy perpetrators of these acts have all met hideous ends and suffered miserably. If I ever came across anything of the sort in my presence – I feel as if I’d do the time – for murdering the scum that commits such evil onto women. Of course, violence only generates more violence and taking a life is a sin nobody walks away from. I simply do not know what the solution or the punishment for such excrement should be.

I confess, that as a young man, I had no idea of the terrible reality so many women face. A reality quite alien to mine, for I need not fear such terror. My eyes have been opened and I pray – albeit in vain, that no other woman should experience these terrible things. To all the scumbags that have committed such atrocities, may you all burn in hell. The psychological effects, must be the worst part that these women have to endure.

Ni una mas.

Not one more.

These are women for Christ’s sake. As men, we are here to protect and to love them.

He who hurts a female, shall never stand as a man.