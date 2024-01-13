After 15 Years I’m Asking Readers to Weigh-In on Our Future

Photo: Yordanka Caridad

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – As I mark off another anniversary, I feel it’s time to ask you, our readers, whether we are in fact providing you with an important service.

This non-commercial journalistic endeavor was originally conceived in Havana in 2008 as a two-or three-year project. The goal at the time was to provide people interested in Cuba with an English language publication concerning different aspects of life on the island. We sought to add voices and opinions absent in the Cuban government media, without excluding the Communist Party’s discourse on the present, past and future of Cuba.

By year two, we were also publishing in Spanish, a demand of the writers themselves who wanted to share their articles with fellow Cubans and others of the Spanish speaking world.

Time flew by, and we are now in our sixteenth year of daily publication. For me personally it has represented around 30% of my adult life. We started out only focused on Cuba, but over the last decade also incorporated Nicaragua as a priority country, plus Chile, Venezuela, and other Latin American countries to a lesser degree.

One of the hardest things for those involved in the publication has been what to do about the progressively worsening news and events in both Cuba and Nicaragua, as the two dictatorships made it clear they are planning to maintain power as long as they can by force and at any cost.

The policy of bullets, jail or exile for those who dissent from the official line has brought untold heartache and touched many of our writers personally. In both Cuba and Nicaragua, the governing regimes have spurned all real attempts at dialogue, debate, or consensus, where hope has become elusive, leading to a mass exodus.

As the HT editor/publisher I need your help

Today I want to ask for your assistance in moving forward during the coming year. Please answer any or all the following questions and send your answers to [email protected]

Approximately how often do you access Havana Times?

Do you usually access by phone or computer?

Do you usually enter from an article link you receive or by opening our main page?

What do like most of Havana Times and why?

What do you like least of HT and why?

Is the publication of any use to you to better understand life and the situation in Cuba and/or Nicaragua?

Do you like when we also cover other Latin American countries?

What suggestions do you have for the coming period?

How can we improve?

———-

