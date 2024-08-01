If Might Makes Right, Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro Stays in Power

Nicolas Maduro being officially proclaimed the winner on Monday June 29th by Elvis Amoroso, president of Maduro’s National Electoral Council.

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The July 28th presidential election in Venezuela once again showcased the true ideology of a dictatorial power: Might Makes Right.

After placing an endless stream of obstacles in the way of their main challenger at the polls, the arrogant Nicolas Maduro and his chief lieutenants – Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, and strongman Diosdado Cabello, who heads the Socialist Party – were left with their pants down.

Maduro and company convinced themselves that the majority of Venezuelans loved them and supported their efforts to follow up on the “revolution” started by the late Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. This, despite widespread allegations of corruption, and an economic situation so dire that over 7 million people – some 30% of the population – have fled the oil-rich country in the last decade. Whereas Venezuela used to be considered of the wealthiest countries in Latin America, its people are now among the poorest.

On Sunday, Maduro and company had hoped their intimidation tactics would keep a hapless opposition population from going to the polls. Boy were they wrong! Just as they were wrong in believing they could stop Maria Corina Machado’s opposition campaign by barring her from running in the last months before the election. Instead of giving up, she named Edmundo Gonzales to be her Party’s representative and went on holding massive rallies. On election day, a huge turnout took place, with many people arriving at their polling places several hours before they opened at 6 a.m. to make sure they would be allowed to cast their ballots.

And vote they did. But it wasn’t for the man who thought he was beloved.

Knowing that Maduro would try to win the election by hook or crook, Maria Corina and her campaign organizers recruited poll watchers nationwide to be present during the day’s voting and then stay until they received a printed copy of the results from that station. Many faced intimidation tactics and attempts to deny them their tally sheets, but they persevered, in a concrete demonstration of the opposition campaign’s slogan, “We’re in it to the end.”

In a poorly choreographed show around 1 AM on Monday July 29th, the president of Maduro’s National Electoral Council, who was outwardly supportive of his boss, read what he called the definitive results. Based on what he said were 80% of the tally sheets, he proclaimed Maduro the unquestionable winner with 51.2% to Gonzalez’ 44.2%.

The Electoral Authority refused to publish the precinct by precinct results, as is routine, so that the opposition could verify these figures with the tally sheets of witnesses and poll workers. Likewise, the electoral council officials never published the returns from the other 20% of the polling places. As far as they were concerned, Maduro had won and that was that. Party time for the winners.

As of Wednesday, July 31, detailed vote tally data to confirm the highly questioned results are still lacking. The Electoral Council has totally discredited itself in the eyes of most Venezuelans and a long list of countries in the Americas and Europe.

Protests weren’t long coming, and they have been highly spontaneous and massive. Maduro, Jorge Rodriguez, and Diosdado Cabello, labeled Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez and those protesting their “victory” in the streets, drug addicts, criminals, coup promoters, enemies of the country and sell outs to imperialist powers. They have appeared in the state media and threatened prison for all that question their authority, including Machado and Gonzalez

Note, such adjectives and repressive tactics for detractors are also commonplace by leaders in Maduro’s allies of Cuba and Nicaragua.

Now the question is how far Maduro will use his control over the army, police, security forces and paramilitary to squash the growing protest. Already on Wednesday the attorney general stated that over a thousand people have been arrested. Likewise, 16 persons were reported killed, and a large number injured.

Internationally, numerous leaders, both former allies of Maduro and his many detractors, are all calling for him to present the proof of his supposed victory. Some are already calling it an out-and-out fraud, others, more cautious, are waiting to see the full results.

While 99% of Venezuelan abroad weren’t allowed to vote, many saw this election as a faint and possibly last hope to be able to reunite with their families and start fresh back home. Now everything remains up in the air, as long as might makes right.

Still, Maduro is not alone. He does have the unquestioned support and congratulations of the rulers of Nicaragua, Cuba, Iran, Russia and China.

