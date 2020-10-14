Capitalism, a System in Decline

By Elio Delgado Legón

HAVANA TIMES – A political system is doomed to failure when it needs to resort to wars and attacks of all kinds to change governments not to its liking. Likewise, when they resort to lies, blackmail and various methods to invalidate progressive politicians. In doing so, they violate the fundamental principles of democracy.

Since immediately after World War II, United States governments have called themselves defenders of capitalism, preventing the rise of socialism. Meanwhile, the Soviet Union aroused the interest of peoples seeking to improve their living conditions. People who wanted to shake off the exploitation inherent in the capitalist system.

To fulfill this self-imposed mission, the United States unleashed wars, in frank violation of International Law. These included the wars in Korea and Vietnam. They have also destroyed countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya. Not to mention the territories they invade like Syria today and large amounts of oil stolen.

As if all this were not enough, they endorse the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinian people. They have also supported and sustained criminal dictatorships in Latin America. Ones that cost hundreds of thousands of lives of the best children of our peoples.

Even with all that history, they continue to call themselves defenders of democracy and human rights. In recent years, in Latin America they use different avenues to remove from power and disqualify politicians with progressive ideas.

From kidnapping a president in the middle of the night and taking him to another country, as they did with Manuel Zelaya in Honduras, to parliamentary coups, as they did with Dilma Rousseff in Brazil.

They prosecute with lies and the complicity of the judicial system, to block them from participating in their nation’s politics. They did this with Luis Inacio (Lula) da Silva, in Brazil, and Rafael Correa in Ecuador. Such maneuvers made it impossible for them to participate in elections. They tried to do the same with Cristina Fernández in Argentina and have not been able to separate her.

However, the most blatant case, devoid of all ethics and morals, was that of Evo Morales in Bolivia. After he wone the elections, the vote was declared a fraudulent. It was something prepared in advance involving the OAS, the army and police to intervene in a coup d’état.

Then in the current elections, they did not allow Evo to run for senator. They also tried to disqualify the MAS party, founded by him. The party has great popular roots due to all the benefits that his government meant for the Bolivian people.

With lies, with blackmail, with unilateral sanctions and blockades, they try to prevent development and stability in countries of socialist or simply progressive governments. The only reason for this is the fear that they will succeed and serve as an example to other peoples. With these policies of force they have blocked and sanctioned 25 nations.

Such a policy has had serious consequences for the United States itself and its system. It has brought with it the loss of enormous possibilities for trade and economic relations of all kinds.

Against Cuba they’ve used all methods, even the most criminal, to make the people suffer and blame their Government. But they have not been successful, and the people of Cuba are steadfast forward. They have tried and continue to try to prevent supplies of any kind from reaching the island, including oil, medicine and medical equipment, even in the midst of the pandemic. They do the same with Venezuela and other socialist countries, no matter how many people die.



It is not difficult to tell the difference between socialism and capitalism. The Administration of the most developed and militarily powerful country has been unable to control the covid-19 pandemic. All the while, it makes efforts so that others such as Cuba and Venezuela are not successful either.

Meanwhile, a small country like Cuba, blocked and attacked, has not only been able to control the virus, but also help dozens of peoples, including some developed ones, to defeat the dangerous disease.

Such is the difference of a system that has the human being as the center of attention. A regime that, although slandered and fiercely attacked, is moving towards the future. While another, whose main interest is money, is torn between its own contradictions and the fear of losing its hegemony. Instead of advancing it only shows symptoms of decadence.

Read more from Elio Delgado Legon.