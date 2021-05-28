Cuba Is a Moral Superpower

By Elio Delgado Legon

Cuban doctors arriving to South Africa.

HAVANA TIMES – The statement that Cuba is a medical superpower has been called into question by the Revolution’s enemies and people on their payroll. In order to give some credit to their opinions on this matter, they have tried to tarnish the country’s reputation, spreading evil slander around the globe that Cuba is exploiting doctors, calling it modern slavery and human trafficking.

These ideas have been repeated to death and have tried to stop many governments from receiving medical cooperation efforts from Cuba. However, many countries have found themselves in a critical situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and have asked for Cuba’s help.

Forty countries from all of the continents have received Cuban medical cooperation, with 57 brigades taking part that belong to the Henry Reeves specialized medical contigent that provides assistance in emergencies and serious epidemics, which over 28,000 health professionals joined, who were already working in 66 countries.

The brigades have come back victorious in every instance, after having received gratitude from the governments and people they helped. Statistics that reflect this work speak for themselves in Cuba’s almost 60 years of medical cooperation efforts abroad since May 21, 1963. That was when Cuba officially began its international medical cooperation and it sent its first brigade to Argelia, sending doctors from the few that existed on the island.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when every country in the world and World Health Organization and Pan American Health Organization have stressed the need for solidarity in the fight against this awful disease, the US government has dedicated itself to toughening sanctions against Cuba. It dictated 243 measures to make it even harder for Cuba to fight the pandemic, and maybe even to try and hinder its medical cooperation efforts with other nations.

However, they weren’t successful and these efforts were crushed, again, as the Cuban people have resisted the new attacks and are working on all fronts to push the country forward towards progress.

In a recent speech before the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, an organization where Cuba has Observer State status, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said:

“I want to inform the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that if we have managed to withstand the pandemic and to achieve encouraging results, it is first and foremost thanks to the firm determination of the people to defend the political system chosen by the majority, the essence of which is our welfare policy that puts human lives above any material or immaterial product.

“Stemming from this principle, Cuba has articulated a quality healthcare system that is universal in access and free, which is managed by a government based on science and innovation, that favors a cross-sectional approach between the academic and production sectors, as well as goods and services.

“It is thanks to this that Cuban science, its scientists, researchers and health personnel, ensure that we are able to produce 85% of medicines on the national action plan to fight the pandemic, while it is developing five potential vaccines, that are in different phases of clinical trials.”

The Cuban people have resisted the blockade for over 60 years, they have resisted an economic war on every front and have never stopped collaborating with every country that has asked for its help, not giving leftovers, because we don’t have leftovers, but sharing whatever we have with those in need. This proves that Cuba is not only a medical superpower, but also a moral superpower that will crush any attempt to destroy what the Cuban people have built, which they are immensely proud of.

Read more from Elio Delgado Legon here.