Cuba’s Prestige Pains its Enemies

By Elio Delgado Legon

HAVANA TIMES – The news has already traveled across the globe: Cuba already has a vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, and clinical trials began on Monday August 24th. It is a great feat for a small underdeveloped country, there’s no doubt about that, especially as it has been suffering an economic, commercial and financial blockade for almost 60 years. Its enemies can’t deal with that, it’s like twisting a knife in their heart.

They have been trying to stain Cuba’s international reputation for a long time now, more specifically, attacking the field where our country has won great prestige: the health sector.

They have accused us of practicing modern slavery with our doctors and human trafficking; however, Cuban doctors are proud to carry Cuba’s name and our healthcare to the most remote corners of the Earth, where they save thousands of lives, which is something that makes them loved and admired by these people and their governments.

Everybody knows that the US has gone out of its way to convince many governments not to accept Cuban medical aid; yet, 39 countries have already requested and received the assistance to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This involves over 3,700 doctors, nurses and health technicians, belonging to the Henry Reeve Contingent, which specializes in providing aid in disaster situations and severe pandemics.

If we add to this number the almost 30,000 health mission workers who were working in 58 countries, we are talking about a real army of white coats saving human lives, which has boosted Cuba’s prestige across the globe.

But let’s get back to the beginning of this article. When Cuban TV announced on TV show Mesa Redonda, on August 20th, that scientists who have managed to manufacture a vaccine in record time, would then be taken to clinical trials, Google closed the show’s YouTube account, as well as Cubavision Internacional and Granma newspaper’s YouTube accounts, to stop the world from learning about Cuban science’s great achievement.

Where is this freedom of press that imperialists hail so much? When it comes to hurting Cuba, they don’t even believe in their own postulates. Google’s administration tried to explain this off as “because it infringes export laws.” Now, I have to ask again: what does the free-flow of information online have to do with the blockade which is supposedly economic, commercial and financial? Maybe we also have to add informative, as the Empire doesn’t want Cuba’s truth to be known by the world, so it continues to believe their lies.

The US has pressured Bolivia’s de facto government into suspending Cuban medical collaboration, and it did the same thing with Brazil and with Ecuador, and the only people to suffer are your ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry in these countries, who don’t have health systems that are unable to cover their medical needs.

However, reality is plain for all to see, even if it does pain our enemies, Cuba has the Soberana01 vaccine – to fight the virus that leads to COVID-19, which has killed so many all over the world, already in clinical trial. Plus, Cuba has the means to produce it en masse, which will enable us to vaccinate our people and help other counties free themselves of this plague.