Lies and Arrogance Will Be Defeated

By Elio Delgado Legón

Hotel in Havana. Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Abraham Lincoln.

It seems like the current US president is unaware of this thinking from one of the nation’s founding fathers. He has been lying the entire time, ever since he became president in January 2017.

Trump has lied in his foreign policy, presenting China and Russia like enemies of the US, when neither of these countries have committed or prepared an attack the US.

He lies when he presents Iran and Syria as enemies, while the former only wants to be left alone to develop in peace, without obstacles and unilateral sanctions. The latter hasn’t hurt anybody either, yet it has been attacked many times, both by Israel (the US’ ally), which has occupied a part of this country, as well as by the US more directly, using the excuse of its war against terrorism to invade the country without its government’s consent. It has supported terrorists instead of fighting them; it has built military bases in oil-rich areas and steals the oil, which belongs to Syria.

In US-Latin America relations, it has presented Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba as threats to the US. They call these governments ‘corrupt dictatorships’ to justify its attacks. In Venezuela’s case, they have even seized the CITGO company, which operated in the US, as well as all of its assets, which belonged to the Venezuelan people.

The US has fabricated one lie after the other about Nicaragua and organized riots to overthrow a government that won over 80% of the vote at the ballot box.

Sanctions and Cuba

They don’t know what to do against Cuba anymore to try and topple the Revolution. They invent one sanction after another to try and hurt the Cuban people as much as they can, and then blame the Cuban government.

Bolivia is also worth mentioning because the US, in agreement with the OAS, set up a great lie of fraud to bring about a coup d’etat and overthrow Evo Morales’ government in 2019, which had been reelected in the first round of elections. Such was confirmed with the recent election of the MAS candidate, winning 55.1% of the vote.

In its internal affairs, Trump’s lies have had catastrophic consequences. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the world, President Trump began to lie about it. At first, he said it was just a simple flu that would soon go away. Then he didn’t take the necessary precautions needed to prevent the spread of infection across the country. There are already over 8,790,000 cases in the US and the death toll stands at over 229,000. However, he continues to lie and say there haven’t been more deaths thanks to his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Did Trump really have the virus?

I think he also lied when he said that he was infected with COVID-19 and got better in three or four days. If that were possible, why have so many people died? He lies when he says that a vaccine will soon be available, so he gets personal credit for it. Recently he told his latest or more recent lie at a meeting in Miami. He said that the pandemic was already under control, and that day, the US recorded the highest number of cases in 24 hours: 83,000, and there are no signs that it is under control at all.

National media in the US have published many articles about Trump’s lies. They have come up with an estimate of the average number of lies the president tells every day. According to the Washington Post, Trump tells an average of 14 lies exaggerated or deceitful statements per day. This means that by January 19, 2020, when his term ends, the president will have told 16,241 lies.

With the upcoming US elections on November 3rd, there’s no way that a candidate who has told so many lies can win at the polls. I believe his attempt to fool all the people all the time, with lies and arrogance, will be defeated.

