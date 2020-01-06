Unity and the Cuban Revolution

By Elio Delgado Legon

HAVANA TIMES – El pueblo unido jamás será vencido (The people, united, will never be defeated). Seemingly a slogan at first sight, this statement is a beautiful reality in Cuba, where its people have taken hold of the reins of their fate for the past 61 years, and have remained united alongside their leaders and their political and mass organizations.

Of course, there are always people who don’t like the socio-political system that the Revolution adopted, in spite of it proving itself to be more just and humane than any other system that has previously existed and exists today. There are people who don’t understand that before we can accumulate personal wealth, we must first distribute wealth amongst everyone; it isn’t enough for us to have universal healthcare and education, we need to also help other countries improve their indicators in both regards.

Many of these people have declared themselves against the Revolution’s policies, and they work more or less actively as US government agents, who go to great lengths to bring down the Cuban Revolution, and are paid for their efforts.

Anyone who is against the Revolution is a counter-revolutionary in my eyes, although they have adopted the label “dissident”, which they find less insulting. In its political shortsightedness, Imperialism accepts any common criminal who ends up in jail into the mostly empty ranks of the domestic counter-revolution, so they can present them as a sacrificed fighter against Communism, which violates their human rights.

Does anyone with a shred of common sense really think that these people, who call themselves leaders of dissident organizations, could assume the leadership of our country one day? Another dissident from Barcelona sent them an open letter telling them off because they didn’t respond to a call to mobilize and protest against the government, to which nobody showed up to. He said, among other things, that they hadn’t been able to come together because they each wanted to take the spotlight for themselves, that the only thing they do is take the money they receive from the US government, and many other things that paint the picture of a completely demoralized counter-revolution.

However, the revolutionary Cuban people, which stands at over 85% of adults, understand the importance of unity and solidarity, which are qualities that characterize revolutionaries and are essential for tackling the problems that the US creates for us with its economic warfare, targeting the Cuban economy so they can then say that socialism doesn’t work and that’s why they need to fight against us.

However, the Cuban people know that Imperialism just wants to break down our unity and they remember the words of the Revolution’s historic leader, Fidel Castro, when he said:

“It was our unity that allowed us to win, it was unity that led us to triumph, it was unity that gave us strength to successfully resist the most powerful empire in the history of mankind… And here is the Revolution and it’s here to stay!”

It doesn’t matter whether the US government continues to give the order to cause us as much harm as possible, because as long as the Cuban people are united, nobody will ever be able to defeat it; and there isn’t a counter-revolution or dissidence, or whatever they want to call themselves, that will stray us from the path that the Cuban people and their leaders have forged to conquer justice, like Jose Marti himself dreamed.