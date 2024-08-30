Indifference to Those Around Us

The elderly are those who are most suffering the crisis in Cuba.

By Esther Zoza

HAVANA TIMES – Yesterday, while I was in heading to another city for work reasons, I witnessed the indifference of drivers and passers-by, all ignoring an old man who was risking his life by begging in the middle of the street. Inertia? Apathy? While I sympathize with those who had refused to look in their pockets, I dug through mine and approached the old man. The help I offered him wasn’t much, but I did my part.

Being a silent witness to the lack of empathy requires an emotional wall I don’t possess. I grew up in an atmosphere where it was natural to be available to relatives, friends, and neighbors for whatever was needed.

Collaborating, giving help, rescuing, are actions that are ever less common in the life of today’s Cuba. The change in social behavior is revealing.

Ceasing to help our neighbor, waiting for someone else to do it or not, is a lack of responsibility and social commitment. To create a mental barrier towards those most needy, refuse to offer a hand to our fellows, is a sign of the deterioration of civic values.

In a society like ours where the majority of the elderly are visibly unprotected, we must look to our roots to find kind words, a conciliatory gesture, an immediate solution: be it money, food or shelter, that could promote a change of attitude.

To let an event of this type just go by, without offering the best of ourselves, is an emotional and social impediment that will always accompany us. A hand stretched out in our path is a divine gesture we should commit ourselves to.

