Esther Zoza's Diary 

Yohy Suarez’s Spiritual Purification

0 Comments

By Esther Zoza

 

HAVANA TIMES – A new arts center, located on the corner of Teniente Rey and Havana Streets in Old Havana, opened its doors at the end of last year, after undergoing long renovation works.

The Espacios Creativos gallery has had Yohandry Suarez Pena’s exhibition “Caprichos”  (whims) on the program, scheduled through the end of March. 

The viewer’s eye wanders in this huge gallery, where Yohy’s paintings astonish us with their grotesque overload and misdirected neglect. Something like spiritual purification reigns in these images, where creatures with deformed faces and eyes invite us to devise different readings in spaces that are marked by time.

With an unusual use of color, the paintings seem to bleed from an inexact place within the artist’s own memory. Telling us that the color goes hand in hand with the dementia that lurks in these afflicted souls who crowd around the different works.  

This painter’s fantastic imagery doesn’t cease to amaze us as we walk from one painting to the next, making the experienced viewer think back to some of Goya’s paintings, to Fabelo’s restless and grotesque beings, to the entourage of strange and humanized beings in Pedro Pablo Oliva’s work, and of course to the unforgettable Antonia Eiriz. 

Becoming a ledger of a time that is impossible to conceive today, Caprichos is an exhibition which shouldn’t be missed by any arts lover with a capital A.

 

 

 

 

Esther Zoza

I was born in the 60s. I love my country and its simple and sacrificed people. I like the arts, particularly literature. In music I enjoy traditional and contemporary trova, also opera and instrumental music. I respect all religions. I like esoteric and mystical subjects; I also enjoy the enigmas of the universe. I believe above all things in God. I am persistent and disciplined to meet my goals. I like the countryside. I live near the sea. I believe in relationships and love in all its manifestations.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Street in Centro Habana.  By Valente Montes (USA).  Camera: iPhone Xs

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]