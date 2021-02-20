The Simple Life

By Irina Pino

The coastline near La Puntilla where I like to take walks.

HAVANA TIMES – Nothing stays the same, changes happen for different reasons. During this pandemic, I’ve learned to live differently, it’s an opportunity to understand that the here and now is what really matters.

Last year flew by. There were certain events that changed my situation. My mother passed away in hospital, and I began to write a new book. A painful experience, and the other positive, because writing is a way to cleanse your spirit, to exorcize your demons.

My book is me, my reflections. Even though you suffer in the act of writing, it’s the best cure for an artist. I have become disciplined, I write almost every day, I read it through and tweak my texts. I’m constantly pushing myself.

I take long walks, following the advice of English writer Virginia Woolf. Not just to get some physical exercise, but also as an act of observation.

I really like living in Miramar, near the coast, as I can enjoy simple pleasures, like sitting on a rock and looking out at the sea, picking up stones, getting my feet wet, talking to the dog that draws near and barks at me during my walk. Everything is one big canvas, where everything is necessary and has a reason for being.

I’m not going to lie, there are concerns about buying food, but then calm days come. I go to a privately-run film library to find movies, TV series, concerts, documentaries. I invest hours in reading, I read poetry and prose, and I download an interesting book off the Internet if I’m able to.

The river that runs into the sea at La Puntilla.

I miss my weekends at Submarino Amarillo and La Casa de la Amistad, places where rock bands would play live, and people could listen to their favorite songs, dance, drink and socialize. Now, my son puts music on the computer, and we dance.

Having always had a very active cultural life, not being able to go to museums, galleries, the movies and theaters is like having been kidnapped and taken far away from the city.

But I have no choice but to accept the new restrictions. We are beings that adapt after all. We set out possible objectives, give some financial aid to somebody in need, comfort a sick friend… these all feed the spirit too.

