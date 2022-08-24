Walk, Walk and Find a Good-looking Boyfriend with Money

The Orthopedic Hospital in Vedado, Havana

By Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – The Adrian Lyne curse has had a long run, after I spoke awfully about his last movie.

My knee still isn’t back to normal, but it’s the delay the whole process has taken me – which could have been a lot less – that’s driven me to write this article. Here are the problems I ran into.

Anyone can have an accident, slipping on a wet street is painful when your knee breaks the fall and takes on all your body weight, directly hitting the pavement. This is what happened to me when the movie screening finished, and I was on my way home.

I rested for a few days, because I had two cuts that took a while to heal in addition to hitting my knee. When I was ready to go to the orthopedic hospital, in Vedado, to an appointment a friend was able to refer me to, the doctor told me that it’s not worth doing an X-ray because they aren’t coming out properly. He just told me to take an anti-inflammatory drug, use ice and some homeopathic drops.

Three or four days passed by, I went to a clinic, and they did an X-ray. The way they do it now is to take a photo on your cellphone and then show it to the doctor. Thank God I didn’t fracture anything!

I couldn’t get a hold of the drops, I applied ice and took Ibuprofen, which I’d had sent from the US because you can’t find anything in the drugstore.

I went to the doctors again. This time, they sent me for an ultrasound. They didn’t do it there and then either. I had to go in the next day.

Finally, they did it. But I had to wait a week for the specialist to look at the results, as they only have appointments on Mondays.

The diagnosis? An anterior meniscus tear on the left side. I needed a knee guard and handing me the prescription I heard these words:

Go on Revolico.com, because I don’t think CUBA-RDA (National Center of Technical Orthopedics) is making them anyone, you know the situation with materials, bla, bla, bla…, people are importing them from abroad, it’s going to be expensive and I’m sure it won’t be the one you need, but it will help and protect the knee. When a few days have passed by, go to the physiatrist for rehabilitation. It won’t be hard to recover with your weight.

Well, I bought the knee guard for 2500 pesos, and some Glucosamine pills for the same price too.

That party cost me 5000 pesos. Of course, when it comes to your health you need to spend whatever it takes and just close your eyes.

My accident happened on July 6th, it’s been over a month in this mess.

It’s funny that when I went to see the physiatrist and told him my whole story, with stitches still in my knee…, he pretty much shouted at me: take that off and walk, because you’re going to stiffen up! Walk, walk… ah and find yourself a good-looking boyfriend with money.

That was the person who was going to be my physical therapist. I was left speechless. The guy had completely lost it.

