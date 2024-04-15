I Don’t Lose Faith

Graphic by Infobae

By Kamil Kenders

HAVANA TIMES – What Cuban hasn’t thought about leaving the country? Without knowing the exact number, I can assure you that a large percentage of the population wishes it, and I include myself in that high percentage. Many have been lucky; they have set a goal and have achieved it. And I’m not just talking about the dangerous journey that costs a lot of money, but about those who have been granted parole, those who have finally achieved the long-awaited family reunification, and those who have obtained a scholarship or a job contract.

The truth is that almost every day you hear about someone you know leaving the country.

Life “out there” must be difficult for a foreigner, but I believe it is even more difficult to continue fighting in this battle that we will not win. And people give up. Those who dared to revolt are already paying the consequences of their actions. It became very clear that those who protest, “pay the price.” So the best option is to leave, no matter the means. Many sell their homes for laughable prices to be able to afford a ticket to “anywhere”, to the freedom that they could not find here.

I have family scattered all over the world, a family that likes to post happiness on their Facebook wall, but a family incapable of helping those who need it most, because in the end they have already solved their problem.

A Cuban friend living in Peru was willing to help me. I got my documents at the embassy and met all the requirements established to see if this time everything would work out. However, then she became afraid of inviting me and that during the time granted by the country for a tourist visa I couldn’t find a job, decided to stay, and this would cause her a problem. I wasn’t going to allow it, however, that path didn’t bear fruit either.

Then came the opportunity to publish one of my stories with a Mexican publishing house, which invited me to the book launch at the Student Fair, but sadly, the embassy didn’t give me an appointment, due to the number of requirements it asked for, perhaps, considering that Cubans stay in Mexico with the idea of ​​reaching the United States.

I think I haven’t left Cuba because maybe my time has just not come. However, I know that day will come, and I will be able to give my parents the peace of mind they deserve and need. A dignified old age. It is important not to lose faith.

