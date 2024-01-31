We Are Gradually Losing Ourselves

Photo: Pinterest

By Kamil Kenders

HAVANA TIMES – We are growing apart, and saying goodbye is painful. Some of our friends have left, and our family members are scattered across the globe, leaving us with limited options.

Ninety-eight percent of Cubans discuss the same issues; rising prices, scarcity of basic goods like rice, coffee, and sugar, and a lack of transportation. One common topic that comes up often is news about someone leaving the country. This topic is particularly close to me as I have seen many people leave and I often wonder about the desperation that leads someone to abandon their entire life. I can relate to their situation as the difficulties in Cuba keep increasing and of late more frequently.

In the past few months, I’ve received some news that has left me with mixed feelings. My best friend, who is an excellent psychologist and scientist, is leaving Cuba for a Fellowship abroad. Although I’m happy for him, I’m also saddened by the fact that we won’t be able to spend time together and have deep conversations like we used to. Around the same time, I learned that my only nephew, who I consider my son, is also leaving the country with his mother for better opportunities. Every time I think about it, I feel emotional, and tears run down my face. However, I’m also happy for them and hopeful that they’ll have a brighter future.

Leaving one’s homeland, family, people, and entire life behind to settle in an unfamiliar place with a different culture and an uncertain future is not an easy feat. Meanwhile, those who remain behind feel increasingly lonely and hopeless, waiting for help from those who have left. Recently, I read a Facebook post in which someone requested that those leaving not say goodbye. I can relate to their sentiments, as goodbyes only seem to hurt more with time.

Read more from Kamil Kenders here.