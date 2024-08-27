Supply Without Demand and Vice Versa

By Lien Estrada

HAVANA TIMES – One of the deepest and longest-lasting crises in Cuba’s history was the so-called “Special Period.” Many wonder why it was called “special” when it was the most brutal period experienced after the triumph of the 1959 revolution. This occurred approximately between 1990 and 1994. It is a dreadful memory for all those who survived it, except for high-ranking military officers, leaders, and those who had the ability to engage in private businesses, many of which were prohibited until that time. Even so, some of them must have taken quite a hit during that culmination of misfortunes, because the ever-present crisis had become extremely severe.

But it is still possible to remember that money was circulating, and a lot of it. I can even clearly recall, as if it were today, a comment made by a man who was in the same car as me: “If you kicked a stone, you’d find money under it.” The challenge was that there was nothing to buy.

There was a shortage of everything. And we’re talking about what is understood as everything. Food, clothing, shoes, hygiene products, toys, school supplies, office resources, fuel. Restaurants were closed, stores displayed their mannequins with nothing to show, their windows full of colorful paper decorations in the shapes of triangles and circles, signaling they had nothing to offer. It was truly a disastrous time.

The current crisis we’re facing is no more benevolent. You can even hear on the streets that we are going through a worse moment than what was experienced in the 1990s. But this time, I think, we are experiencing the opposite situation. But as we already know, all extremes are bad, and we cannot suppress the feeling of helplessness.

Now, the difference from the previous crisis is that there is an abundance of supply, which is incredible. Perhaps more than ever before. Possibly like never seen in the country. Hundreds of private shops, businesses, restaurants, and everything necessary to live well, materially speaking. But it’s impossible for most to afford. Now the conflict is money. Where can one work to earn a decent salary that allows access to everything we need to live?

And this is very easy to verify. We have the case, for example, of Martires Street, at the corner of José de la Luz y Caballero, here in Holguín, where it was once difficult to walk due to the huge lines to enter the “El Guama” ice cream shops. Holguín never had one of the famous Coppelia, but we always loved the vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice creams. On one corner was the cheaper option, with doors opening onto Luz y Caballero; another with better quality and more expensive ice cream opened onto Martires Street. In both, there were long lines, and saying “Let’s go for ice cream!” could easily mean a morning outing, enjoying it almost by afternoon.

Since the new economic changes issued by the government, the transformation has been tangible and has brought despair to ordinary Cubans. In the example we’re discussing, ice cream hasn’t disappeared like in the previously mentioned period. It’s still there, even very tasty, with cookies, pastries, or other sweets. But few can afford it. A glass can cost up to 200 pesos! And a soda 130 to 250 pesos. And since you almost never go alone, you go with family, friends, coworkers, or someone you meet along the way and invite… how much does the bill come to? For most, it’s unaffordable with salaries of 3, 4, or 5 thousand pesos a month.

The Guama Ice Cream Parlor in Holguin, Cuba, on a Sunday afternoon.

We must not forget that between the barbarities we have endured, there haven’t been dreamlike times either. And the undeniable answer is that it has to do with the system. That’s why many burn their bridges and leave for good. What might have been a punishment in another time in our history, like exile, is now seen as the only possible solution for so many men and women born in Cuba.

