The Arrival of Donald Trump, and the Departure of My Aunt

The care package arrives from abroad.

By Lien Estrada

HAVANA TIMES – Relatives living in West Palma Beach, United States, are kind enough to help us with an occasional box or two of food. Which, of course, is a cause for joy and a great relief at home, given the huge challenge that food has become. It’s increasingly expensive and difficult to get in Cuba.

We found out that air shipments are better when it comes to the time it takes for packages to arrive, because sea shipments take forever. There comes a point when you think they are lost, but no, they arrive almost a month later when that angel calls you on the phone and tells you: I sent you food.

Coffee, tuna, peanut butter, candies, cans of puree, and little things that also cost a bit, like toothbrushes, toothpaste… Every time the box with its good news arrives at home, it’s a special day. It can’t help but be. I can’t help but ask myself: what do those families do who don’t have this kind of help, who don’t have someone on the other side of the sea to send them money or food? Because Cuba, as we know all too well, is a concentration camp.

This aunt, who helps us from that side of the world, had decided to visit us and spend more than a month with us. She is an elderly woman, a retired nurse with both her children over there, and she always makes the effort to spend time with us every year. But this time, her plans could not come to fruition. Due to statements by Trump, she had to return much earlier than expected. And with some distress over the new political actions of the new president Donald Trump. It seems that everything will be affected regarding relations with the USA, and my aunt won’t be able to visit us anymore.

It’s like one can perceive life as tough, but it’s undeniable that some times are harder than others. We said goodbye, not without sharing hopes. “This situation won’t last forever. A way will be found so that you can keep coming, not everything is lost, there is always hope,” were the encouraging words we shared in the always “until later.”

The saying, “you don’t know what you have until you lose it,” doesn’t apply here. We’ve always been aware that the help from that other person who lives abroad is more often than not invaluable, because for us, life would be even more tragic than it already is. Learned helplessness is not something to be applauded in anyone’s experience. However, being aware of this is the first step to wanting to overcome it. I believe the time of relying on others who had the luck of leaving and establishing themselves in free lands, with rights, is a time that must pass in Cuba.

It is increasingly urgent to reconsider our existence in this homeland. Questions: How long can we keep resisting? Can we count on political and economic programs that are clearly not working? Why should we support a government that proves its incapacity and inefficiency time and again?

Questioning is essential to then take those actions that will help us overcome what we are going through. We cannot afford to keep lamenting. That’s not the way. And sooner or later, I hope the transformation will become a reality.

However, it must start from the bottom, yes, it must be that way. Power has never yielded in history, regardless of the consequences of its decisions. For this reason, it’s time to enter this new phase of our history. For our own good, and for the good of our sons and daughters.

