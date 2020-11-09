A Full Stomach Makes a Happy Heart

By Nike

La cueva del gato.

HAVANA TIMES – I just finished watching a documentary about cave people, a couple of hours ago. Their lives revolved around food.

The current situation in the world today forces us Cubans to only think about feeding ourselves. I’m talking about every Cuban: university graduates, artists, builders and housewives.

Every one of us has had to adapt as best we can to an almost primitive struggle to survive, to put a basic meal on our tables.

A store with some provisions.

We are becoming more and more like our brothers and sisters, the cave people, giving survival our absolute attention: food.

We are overcome with happiness when we manage to get a hold of a packet of chicken in line, or a packet of powdered milk, and we go home with a happy heart as if we were taking a trophy back to our cave, sorry I mean house.

I hope that this is soon nothing more than a bad memory and that we can get back to our other interests. Such as going to a concert, dancing, or visiting a gallery, so I can share these experiences with you.

