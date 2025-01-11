Three Cuban Wise Men to the Rescue

By Nike

HAVANA TIMES – This happened to me on January 6th, the day of the Three Wise Men. I woke up to go to work—it was my first day back after Christmas and New Year’s. I got ready very early, wondering how my Monday would go, especially with the chaotic transportation situation in Havana.

I reached the corner of my house and soon met the first Wise Man of the day. I stuck out my hand to try and hitch a ride (we call that asking for “botella”) here in Cuba. I was headed to Centro Habana. When the car stopped, I asked the driver, “Are you going through the tunnel?” The Wise Man opened the door from his seat and said yes. He drove me right to my workplace’s door, and I thanked him for such a comfortable ride.

When I left work, I was lucky to get home with two “botellas”. I hopped along like a little frog—that’s what I call it because you jump from one car and then run to catch a bus. That’s how things go here.

To my surprise, at the sales point on the corner of my house there was cooking gas available, and there wasn’t even a line. Gas is sold through the ration card system and in turns, and it was my turn. Such coincidences are incredible in Cuba.

I ran home to grab my ration card and gas cylinder. When I picked it up, it felt very heavy, even empty. As soon as I stepped out onto the street, the second Wise Man appeared. This one truly just needed a camel. It was an old neighbor whom I christened the day’s second Wise Man.

At the gas sales point, the attendant was in a hurry to close as it was 6 PM. When I went to pay, I realized I’d forgotten my wallet. That’s when the third Wise Man appeared, a very tall, thin man who looked like he could be from the Masai tribes, known for their slim builds.

He pulled out his wallet and offered me the money, saying, “You can pay me back later.” Wow! My jaw dropped. I told him I didn’t know where he lived to return his money. He replied, “I went to elementary school with your brothers, and I live nearby.” I thanked him for his generosity, which saved me a trip back home to fetch my wallet. Thanks to this person, my third Wise Man, I was able to pay for the gas cylinder.

I returned home with my gas, as I had nothing left to cook with. The second Wise Man kept his word: he carried the cylinder to my kitchen, installed it, and did all this without charging a single cent.

I felt grateful for the Three Cuban Wise Men who brightened my day with their generosity. It was a Three Kings’ Day, Cuban-style.

