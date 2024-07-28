A Different Venezuela Awakens Today, July 28th

I’m voting for freedom. Illustration by Onai

By Onai

HAVANA TIMES – Although perhaps it has been awake for several months, today is the moment to express its awakening.

The day of the presidential elections in Venezuela has arrived, and for the first time in over 10 years, people have a candidate they can trust to remove Maduro from power.

Therefore, even before the first light of day turned the shadows into human figures, the polling places were already surrounded by long lines of people, ready to be the first to exercise their right to vote.

Maduro insists he will defend “his constitution” at the cost of blood. Venezuelans hope that innocent blood will not be the price for achieving a new presidency in the country, a return to democracy.

The hours ahead are tense, filled with energy and hope. One can feel the winds of change.

