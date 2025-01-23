A Visit to the Curitiba Zoo

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – Among the dozens of free options available to the people of Curitiba, Brazil for entertainment, education, or taking their children out, the zoo is one of them. It is a facility funded by the Curitiba city hall, located not far from the city center.

Many people go by car because their lifestyle allows it, but we, who don’t have one yet, managed to go by bus, and it was a very peaceful and light journey. It took only an hour there and another hour back, on two buses.

The zoo in question is quite simple. It houses many species of birds and primates native to this region, which for a Cuban like me were surprising. As for the mammals and other large animals, the collection is small, with only two lions, a few hippopotamuses, two bears, and a jaguar.

Although we didn’t tour the park exhaustively, because a sudden rainstorm almost sabotaged our visit, in general, the animal collection seemed small.

However, the species were very well cared for, the park is filled with educational messages to promote harmonious coexistence, and the safety and comfort measures include double barriers and a natural setting—no cages or pits, as in the National Zoo of Cuba.

Inside the zoo, there are no other options than to appreciate and get close to the animal world. However, there are several covered areas for when families want to rest or have a snack. In our case, we brought our own snack because we weren’t sure what to expect there.

The food options available are simple and located at the entrance: sugarcane juice, soft drinks, cakes, water, etc.

The visit lasted just over an hour, and our departure was perhaps hastened by the unpredictable weather in this city. Nevertheless, we left very pleased. Happy that our daughter got to see species she had only seen on TV, and grateful for the quality time spent together as a family.

PORTRAIT_TYPE

Read more from the diary of Osmel Almaguer here.