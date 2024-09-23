Brazil: A Continent Within Another

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil is a vast country. Its size and linguistic isolation in the middle of a Spanish-speaking ocean have conditioned a kind of self-sufficient introversion that encompasses all aspects of its life.

From production and trade, to food, cultural products consumed, and even the beaches where Brazilians choose to vacation, everything is dictated by this dynamic. It’s as if, having everything within, they aren’t interested in what lies beyond.

Cubans, in contrast, are the opposite of Brazilians in this sense. As inhabitants of a relatively small country, lacking resources, we grew accustomed to dreaming about the world beyond. I arrived in Brazil thinking about visiting Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, even before I had found a place to live.

Another peculiar aspect of Brazil’s national introspection is evident in the Portuguese they speak. They use hundreds of words borrowed from English, but according to their own linguistic rules. They aren’t obligated to pronounce them as they sound in the original language, but rather they adapt them to their own phonetic system.

So, to say “top,” they pronounce it “topi”; for “WhatsApp,” they say “WhatsAppi,” and I won’t even reveal how Samsung sounds in their mouths.

They have dozens of musicians who are idols to the youth, but who are only famous in Brazil. The country seems like a big enough market for these artists, many of whom are incredibly talented, but who aren’t interested in singing in Spanish or English to explore other markets.

I’ve encountered people who believe that every immigrant aspires to become Brazilian. In fact, I’ve seen many immigrants who, once they speak fluent Portuguese, try to pass as locals.

For me, it’s important to become legally Brazilian because it unlocks all the rights reserved for those born in Brazil. However, I’m still deeply interested in remaining culturally Cuban, fully aware of the weight that the word “culture” carries.

Recognizing what is already a part of me is crucial. But I also remain open to all the positive influences I will inevitably incorporate into my identity as part of my daily life in this country. In the future, I will likely be something of a Cuban-Brazilian, someone who is able to look inward and appreciate what is beyond.

