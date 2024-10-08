A Hurricane Is Heading for Tampa Bay, Florida

Aerial drone view of the sprawling skyline of the Tampa Bay area of Florida. (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

By Pedro Pablo Morejon

HAVANA TIMES – I walk through Sunset Park, one of the most beautiful areas of Tampa, located just a few miles from the bay.

The morning began with a cloudy sky and a very light, almost imperceptible drizzle that falls intermittently.

I observe the houses, which are immense, beautiful, surrounded by trees that provide a paradisiacal view of this place.

Two children walk by with apparent unconcern, which I imagine contrasts with their parents’ feelings.

My mind, captivated, leads me to a realistic and terrifying thought. Without being a fortune teller, I can already visualize the damage that Hurricane Milton will cause in this area, as well as in a considerable part of the city.

In Cuba, I experienced the effects of three hurricanes; this will be the fourth. Almost all forecast models indicate that tomorrow night it will make landfall where I live, or at least very close, with a category 3 or 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

It’s inevitable, and I am worried. Unlike Cuba, here I don’t have a house to lose, but the prospect of the likely destruction of the apartment I rent still causes me great anxiety.

The city woke up concerned. Its residents are flooding the supermarkets.

At a Walmart, I see almost empty shelves. People, frantically, buy products in large quantities to withstand the coming days —days of destruction, without electricity, without water, etc.

Meanwhile, I roam half of Tampa to take care of an essential task. I must finish it today. I don’t have many hours left because the monster is approaching, and the destruction will be great. I hope I’m wrong.

