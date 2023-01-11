Cuban Society in the Eyes of Evolutionary Psychology

A May Day in Cuba

By Pedro Pablo Morejón

HAVANA TIMES – When Fidel Castro took the reins of power and the path of Cuba became radicalized and moved towards a Socialist/Communist system of government, social discourse took on a tone of equality and eliminating classes. We would all be equals, but this promise never amounted to more than rhetoric used in propaganda.

According to experts, homo sapiens appeared on Earth approximately 120,000 years ago. Just like other animals, we’ve always suffered a social hierarchy, where a select few rule over the vast majority.

That’s because this class system has been upheld, even by democratic governments who add a little guise, despite the evolution of human development and philosophical and legal ideas that have accompanied it.

As these classes aren’t foreign to Cuba, our society is divided into groups depending on their integration, which is unfortunately based upon their participation, enjoyment or suffering as a result of this cancer called the Cuban Revolution.

The “Omegas” make up less than 10% of society. They are people who have lost their usefulness in society. This group includes the homeless, alcoholics and drug addicts, the elderly who have been neglected by their family, the most vulnerable economically-speaking.

They don’t protest or fight, they are just apolitical outcasts. They have settled for a miserable life, the most miserable of all.

The “Betas” are the vast majority of the population, the main objects of Communist Party decisions. They form part of the system, they suffer and obey it. Double standards are their lifestyle, they dream of a life outside national borders, but they participate in the meantime, being members of so-called “political and mass organizations” which are nothing more than the totalitarian regime’s instruments of political control.

Lots of these people criticize the system, but under their breath. They rarely rebel and when they do manage to escape, they are normally hardcore critics of the dictatorship and Cubans who obey and suffer just like they did when it was their time, but now they are able to speak out from the safety of another shore (some even become influencers). They are always waiting for a leader. They live a slave-like and miserable life, be that in Cuba or any other corner of this world.

Some Betas support the system out of conviction or servile opportunism. They have taken part in or take part in international conflicts, hate rallies, accusations, hate crimes, slander campaigns using the media against those who dissent. They are the useless nitwits of the system, the ones that do the dirty work under their leaders’ command. They ignore the fact they are disposable.

This brings to mind that famous militia commander in the Escambray mountains back in the 1960s, who was known as the “caballo de Mayaguara” (Mayaguara horse), who was notorious for his crimes and excess, who died in the early ‘90s, alone, forgotten and destitute.

“Alphas” make up the ruling elite. In many other countries, an Alpha can be anyone who worked hard and moved up the social ladder as a result of their business and legitimate personal ambition. They are normally influential business owners, CEOs of large multinationals, high-ranking politicians, artists, or athletes famous the world over, etc.

But there are different rules to this game here in Cuba. Alphas are just the 0.001% that make up the military and/or Communist Party oligarchy. They have climbed the ladder using violence and plunder, which is the case of the so-called historic generation, or by imitating and sticking to the system like the new leadership or representatives of “continuity” have. They all resort to the darkest means to reach power, as it’s impossible to climb the social ladder by ethical means under a totalitarian and corrupt government.

Last but not least, you have the “Sigmas”. They are the different-thinking, rebels, the people who don’t conform to the hierarchical system. They don’t follow the flock, they don’t obey, they don’t bow their heads or kneel down to the floor. They are open to confrontation, and are ready to suffer the consequences of their decisions.

Lots of opposition members and political prisoners are Sigmas. Others aren’t so extreme in their opposition but they don’t take part in the social apparatus or subject themselves to its demands. They are apolitical, try to have a life project and live with a little bit of decency, despite the circumstances.

Now, my dear reader, if you are Cuban, look deep within and find out which of these you are.

