Is the End of Covid-19 on the Horizon?

By Pedro Pablo Morejon

Photo: cubadebate.cu

HAVANA TIMES – I’m aware that the government media shamelessly manipulating our reality is a regular occurrence.

To give you an example, there’s Cubadebate, the website that declares itself to be against media terrorism, but it is nothing but ideological bullshit and even its name is outrageous. It displays official discourse via a boring monologue where pluralism and debate only stand out for their absence.

There’s its slogan too, which would be better if it read “in favor of media terrorism”, judging by the slander campaigns that they run against people opposed to the regime.

Not to mention the comments that coming pouring onto the site at the hand of extreme fanatics and those with double standards. Of course, contrary opinions are almost never approved. I’ve experienced this firsthand.

Well anyway, sometimes I check the site, just to look at the daily report of COVID-19 infections. I don’t believe this information is reliable (I have a theory that you should multiply the number of infections and deaths by four), but at least it gives me an idea of whether the disease is gaining more ground or slowly ceding in our country.

I must admit that even knowing this, we are unable to keep safe. However, the longing for this health crisis to end, makes us cling to any statistic that shines a light at the end of the tunnel. This is because we have no other choice but to look at official statistics.

Nowadays, the press is reporting a substantial drop in number of infections and deaths. According to experts, the curve will continue to gradually decline as vaccinations move ahead.

Official statistics report that 80% of the population has received at least one dose of Soberana 02 or Abdala, up until now. They say that every Cuban will have full vaccination status by January 2022.

If this is true, the country will soon be in better shape to come out of this calamity and tackle the challenges of a disastrous economy, which is the result of the domestic blockade, pandemic and the US embargo, in that order as I see it.

The Cuban people have suffered too much with this new virus. Every day, word on the street reports dozens of deaths at a municipal level and it’s common to see entire neighborhoods or blocks with a high number of infections, many of whom don’t even officially figure among the Government’s numbers.

Blackouts will continue, as well as shortages of food, medicine, and other basic essentials. The domestic blockade doesn’t allow Cubans to be free and find a solution to their own crisis. However, at least nobody will live with the anxiety of losing their life or a loved one losing theirs.

We mustn’t forget that earlier this year, spokespeople from the regime announced that 75% of the population would be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August. We all know what happened: exponential growth in numbers of infections and deaths.

Only Time will tell. Let’s hope they are not wrong this time.

Read more from Pedro Pablo Morejon here on Havana Times.