Living on the Streets in the United States

By Pedro Pablo Morejón

HAVANA TIMES – A Cuban I met in front of a gas station told me: “I entered through Texas. At first, I was on the streets because I lost my job and couldn’t afford the rent. I was like that for about three months. I cried like a child. I almost went back to Cuba. The luck was that I have an uncle who lives here in Tampa, who found out my situation, and gave me a hand until I got this job washing cars.”

Every night, when I return from work, I see, right in front of a bus stop, a man— the same man—wrapped in some blankets resting his skeleton because apparently, he doesn’t have a roof to sleep under. A colleague, who has a car and two jobs, told me: “People like that are like that because they’re drug addicts and don’t want to work or take responsibility.”

I don’t know, the elderly man doesn’t seem like either one to me. A human being thinks and expresses himself according to how he lives.

This is not the only case. In the months I’ve been here, I’ve seen about ten. And according to census data, there are more than 500,000 homeless people in the United States.

Generalizations are often useful, and while it’s true that most of those in this situation are drug addicts or lazy, it can’t be said that all homeless people are that way due to laziness or addiction. That’s unfair. Anyone can fall into drugs or loses their job and end up struggling as a homeless person.

Here, rents are usually high, and owning a home is almost always at the cost of great sacrifices, including taxes, insurance, and debts.

Fortunately, there are places where homeless people can enjoy a bed and drinking water. These places are funded by churches and other social organizations. The state also provides federal assistance for food and health insurance to anyone in need.

That’s why, from the first day I arrived, I told myself: “This is one of the best countries to live in,” and the short time I’ve been here has confirmed that for me.

With any job, you can meet your needs, and if you make an effort, you have the highest chance of moving forward and achieving many of your dreams.

Only, nothing is perfect. There are homeless people, and some don’t deserve it. But the sun also has its spots.

Read more from the diary of Pedro Pablo Morejon here.