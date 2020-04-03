Rosa Martinez's Diary 

Who Survives COVID-19 and Who Doesn’t?

0 Comments

By Rosa Martinez

Guantanamo street scene. Photo: Reynaldo La O.

HAVANA TIMES – The global crisis unleashed by COVID-19 has forced me to do something that I can’t stand and have criticized some young people in my neighborhood for doing: spending too much time on my phone and regularly connecting to the Internet.

I realize how useful the Internet can be in situations like the one the world is currently in, as it serves as a bridge so that people can remain connected and support one another via instant messaging. It can also be used to do different activities at home, such as all kinds of exercise, or research a subject, as well as pass time playing games online.

Like everyone else who has the means, I find myself forced to connect to the Internet quite a few times a day; my data package is flying away, but it’s worth it this time. I not only have to keep up-to-date with what’s going on, but I need to hear from the people I love who are in the middle of the crossfire: Amelia in Italy, Lis in Spain, Ale and Diana in the US, not to mention all of my former colleagues and friends, especially in Miami, this city that is linked to Cuba because of the many, many residents of Cuban origin.

Today, I spent a few minutes of my expensive Internet, between quarantine and studying, with an old neighbor who emigrated to Belgium nearly a decade ago, who I am regularly in touch with, as she lost her husband a year ago, and solitude has been hard for her. Ever since then, I have tried to support her with our sporadic conversations, filling her in about the neighborhood, the neighbors and some mutual friends of ours.

After remembering some stories and laughing a little on Messenger, we got back to the subject of the hour: COVID-19.

I begged her to stay at home, it doesn’t matter how bored or very lonely she is. I explained, once again, that this disease can’t be seen, that is to say, it can be on a stair rail, on a supermarket door handle, on a glass window, and that the person who least suspects it, might actually be infected and spreading the deadly virus all around, without even knowing.

When leaving, I insisted once again for her to take care, as there are already 16,000 cases in her country of residence and over 1,100 people dead.

Her response to my excessive concern got me to thinking: “Rosi, I’m a very good person, God won’t do that to me.”

What? I couldn’t believe her words. Well… I quickly said, we’ll speak a little later, OK?

Was everyone who died because of COVID-19 a bad person? I asked myself terrified. Do only bad people catch it? Is this God’s way of freeing us of the world’s greatest sinners?

No, no, of course not, I told myself and I carried on reading things in this vast ocean of knowledge that is the Internet, but this time about anything else other than a virus.

Rosa Martínez

Rosa Martinez: I am another Havana Times contributing writer, university professor and mother of two beautiful and spoiled girls, who are my greatest joy. My favorite passions are reading and to write and thanks to HT I’ve been able to satisfy the second. I hope my posts contribute towards a more inclusive and more just Cuba. I hope that someday I can show my face along with each of my posts, without the fear that they will call me a traitor, because I’m not one.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Conversation in the countryside of Viñales, Cuba.  By Dan Segal (USA).  Camera: Nikon D600

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]