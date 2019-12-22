Features Segments 

11th Havana Times Photo Contest Winners

0 Comments

HAVANA TIMES – After a full month of work the 15-member jury has given its verdicts in the 11th Havana Times Photo Contest.  The jurors this year were participating from Venezuela, United States, Ireland, Cuba, Spain, Canada & Portugal.

I hope all you participants enjoyed taking part in this year’s contest and we welcome you back for future events.  Much thanks to the jury for their tireless volunteer work that has made the contests a mainstay on the Havana Times website.

To match the photo numbers you can review the post of the finalists.  

In the category of Tourism World we started with 66 pictures and the nine finalists and their point totals were:

82 by Antonio Cabrera 49 points  –  Winner

148 by Eglys Bouza 46 points – Special Mention

83 by Antonio Cabrera 45 points

113 by Dave Coronel 18 points

117 by David Benjamin 29 points

118 by David Benjamin 23 points

120 by Douglas Prentiss 42 points

223 by Jose Cespedes 20 points

313 by Nan Calora 11 points

 

The WINNING photo by Antonio Cabrera

By Antonio Cabrera

I’m a person who enjoys photography as an amateur. I am Mexican living in the port city of Veracruz. My photography mainly focuses on the way of life of the places I visit as well as its landscapes. I have 53 years of self-employment and I take advantage to document the places I visit.

I took the winning photograph in March this year when I was visiting Cuba for the third time. It was on a visit to the Cueva del Indio in Viñales, Pinar del Rio. I saw the car and it seemed like an incredible contrast, a car from the 50s in the Cuban countryside.

 

SPECIAL MENTION went to Eglys Bouza

By Eglys Bouza

 

In the Category of Sculptures and Monuments we started with 54 photos and seven made it to the finals:

145 by Eglys Bouza 72 points – Winner

328 by Paton Fernandez 53 points – Special Mention

19 by Alex Gamez 27 points

45 by Alice Batonyi 36 points

59 by Alice Hawkes 25 points

165 by Felix Lupa 46 points

186 by Gabriel Garcia 24 points

 

 

The WINNING photo by Eglys Bouza

By Eglys Bouza

I am an amateur photographer that resides in Havana, which gives me the subject matter for my pictures.  This photo was taken on a summer afternoon in the Maceo Park.  The girl in her playing appears to damage the monument which at the same time doubles over from her weight.  The weight that maybe represents the indifference of these times.  

 

SPECIAL MENTION went to Paton Fernandez

By Paton Fernandez

 

In the Category of Life in Cuba we started with 24 sets of 8-12 pictures each.  Six sets made it to the final round:

314-323 by Paco Murillo 86 points – Winner

152-163 by Felix Lupa 76 points – Second Prize Winner

7-18 by Alejandro Arce 42 points – Special Mention

84-95 by Antonio Cabrera 26 points

173-184 by Gabriel Garcia 32 points

225-233 by Jose Cespedes 18 points

 

 
The Winning Set of photos by Paco Murillo

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

000314
000315
000316
000317
000318
000319
000320
000321
000322
000323

A Special Day

By Paco Murillo
 
Life in Cuba usually has a daily routine, from which it escapes on specific occasions, or on specially designated days.

This report shows one of those days where the routine is broken, in the context of a peasant family from the Cuban West, located in Pinar del Río and dedicated to the cultivation of tobacco.

A special day could be for many reasons, this time it was the visit of relatives who come from afar. Other relatives and friends will attend the meeting.

This report does not show the celebration itself, but the preparation for the gathering that will come later. Preparations that breathe illusion and festivity.

The attitude is different, there is more time to share with the family, the atmosphere becomes festive and bonds are strengthened. Although the work is present, you have to prepare the pig that was killed the day before, make the fire to cook it, etc.

While the kitchen fumes in the rustic home, the casseroles are at full capacity preparing the congri (rice and beans), the yucca with mojo garlic topping, the tostones (double fried plaintains) and the rest of the food that will accompany the pig on this special occasion. There is time to roll tobacco and share with the guests that are arriving. Some too, to keep their ideals in mind, and share them.
 
Then other family and friends will arrive, some neighbors from neighboring farms that will join the party, while contributing something to share. Music and laughter, fun and joy, memories and emotions will grow stronger. And so, until dawn surprises them by sharing and celebrating together … but that will be another report.

 

Second Prize Winner – Felix Lupa

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

000152
000153
000154
000155
000156
000157
000158
000159
000160
000161
000162
000163

 
Special Mention – Alejandro Arce

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

00007
00008
00009
000010
000011
000012
000013
000014
000015
000016
000018
000018

 

 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

How you can participate in the Photo of the Day HAVANA TIMES – You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send a picture (in black and white or color), that you consider with quality to be published. Indicate where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell phone you used and a short description of it. For our format it is better that the photos are of horizontal orientation, since we have problems with verticals when they are on the cover. Send us your name and country of residence to this email address: [email protected] Our Photo of the Day Grows – Here’s a New Proposal We have a new proposal for all lovers of our Photo of the Day section. Once a month we will select a photographer whom we have published, and you will have the possibility, if you wish, to publish in Havana Times a photographic essay or set of photos of the subject that seems best to you. They can be horizontal and vertical, color or black and white. If you are already interested, you can send between five and 12 photos to the same email of Photo of the Day [email protected] .

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]