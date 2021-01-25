A Tribute to Journalism in Cuba (Cartoons)

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our edition to journalists and communication professionals. It is a good time to recognize the importance of this profession in our society. Likewise, the significant role they play in creating meanings and values.

We want to celebrate the work of those who, committed to truthfulness, overcome so many obstacles to offer a quality service and demand that citizens’ rights be respected regardless of the risks to which they are exposed.

In times of crisis and pandemic, a critical discourse is vital. Fernando Yarza, president of the World Association of Newspapers and Publishers, said: “journalism is, without a doubt, the best antidote to misinformation, silences and lies that, deliberately, generate movements interested in the imbalance of institutions.

In recent years in Cuba, thanks to greater Internet access and more computers, the journalistic panorama is more dynamic. New media emerged and others continue their time worn methods. The result is a scenario of polarization, essentially political.

Our respect and admiration for journalism and communication professionals who with their courage save us from misinformation.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

NTV is the government’s news programs.

Here I am working at the department of slander and misinformation.

P.O. (Official press): “In the next edition I’m going to make ground meat out of you.” P.I. (Indpendent press): “That remains to be seen buddy.”

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.