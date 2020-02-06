An Initiation into Cuba’s Abakua Men’s Society  (Video)

By Elio Delgado Valdés

HAVANA TIMES – Maiquel Chaves a graduate in sociology, a young man initiating into Abakua, invites us to the ceremony in the courtyard.

He gives us an explanation of religion in modern times, and as he says, young people are more of their time than that of their parents.

In this video interview he explains what religion is like in these times in Cuba and the cost of receiving an initiation into the Abakua.

In addition, he tells us about the Abakuá and its precept.

[Editor’s Note: While the video doesn’t have subtitles, we feel the strong visual makes it worth watching for any of our readers.]