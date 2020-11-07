Biden-Harris Win the United States Elections

Joe Biden el presidente-electo de Estados Unidos

Por EFE – Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden became the president-elect of the United States on Saturday. The results from the key state of Pennsylvania tipped the balance, reported the networks CNN, CBS and NBC .

Biden, the presidential candidate who has won the most votes in US history, surpassed the magic number of 270 delegates he needed in the Electoral College, after it was confirmed that he will win in Pennsylvania.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, also made history by becoming the first woman ever to be elected US vice president. She is also the first black woman to hold that position, when they both take office on January 20.

The announcement came after nearly four days of agonizing waiting. Record numbers of mail in ballots had to be counted in the elections with the most participation in US history.

Major television networks made their projection shortly before 11:30 AM EST (16:30 GMT), when Biden extended his lead in Pennsylvania to more than 30,000 votes over US President Donald Trump.

Trump refuses to acknowledge his defeat

Shortly before, Trump had proclaimed falsely on Twitter that he had won re-election “by a long shot.”

Biden declared he is “honored to be chosen to lead” the country, after the projections of the main media.

Currently, Biden has 284 delegates or 273, depending on whether Arizona is taken into account or not. Some media have not yet projected his victory there, which others including AP and Fox news did on election night. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. As some votes are still being counted, Trump currently has 214.

Meanwhile, the count continues in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. Local authorities hope to offer new results throughout the day. Nonetheless, they warn that the process from now on could slow down even more.

Trump filed lawsuits in several key states, assuring Saturday that “the election is far from over.” He also criticized Joe Biden for “rushing” to “falsely” claim victory. However, it is unlikely that any of the suits can invalidate sufficient votes in any territory.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) take the stage to address the nation at the Chase Center November 6, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris makes history

Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, made history by becoming the first woman ever elected as the US vice president.

Harris, 55, is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She will also be the first black woman to occupy the US Vice Presidency when she and Biden arrive at the White House on January 20, 2021.

The current Democratic senator from California will be the woman who has held the highest political office in US history. Until now that honor was held by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

“She’s the first, but not the last,” tweeted Emily’s List, the largest US organization dedicated to recruiting, training, and supporting the candidacies of Democratic women at all levels.

Harris was attorney general of California before winning her seat in the upper house of the US Congress in 2016. She earned a reputation for being tough both from the prosecutor’s office and in her probing interventions at Senate hearings.

“Breaking barriers means breaking things. And when you break things, you may cut yourself. You could bleed, it may be painful. And it will be worth it each and every time,” Harris said in an interview with Efe in October.

