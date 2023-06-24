Carlos Mejia Godoy “Life in Exile” Documentary Now Online

Carlos Mejia Godoy embraces Doña Coquito, a symbol of the massive 2018 Nicaraguan Rebellion.

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – A few weeks ago, we published an article highlighting a new documentary on the life in exile of the famous Nicaraguan singer/songwriter Carlos Mejia Godoy. Now, the director, Jon Silver, has made the film available at no charge on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/806217533.

The short film, in Spanish with English subtitles, is a “don’t miss” for anyone who followed the Sandinista Revolution of 1979-1990, and now – decades later – has witnessed one of its top leaders, Daniel Ortega, become a cruel dictator with a family dynasty uncannily similar to that of Somoza.

Readers can also access other excellent documentaries on a variety of subjects by Jon Silver at Migrant Media Productions.

