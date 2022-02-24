Cuba Backs the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Once again, they join the wrong side in the conflict.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin (r) and his Cuban equivalent Miguel Diaz-Canel, during the signing of bilateral agreements. File photo: EFE

The same regime that has been casting itself for decades as a tiny David battling a great Goliath of the North, seems to think it’s okay for the giant Russia to cross the Ukrainian borders.

By 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – History repeats itself, and on this occasion the repetition isn’t in any way a farce. In 1968, Fidel Castro applauded the Soviet empire’s tanks as they entered Prague – at that time the capital of Czechoslovakia. Now, in February 2022, the regime has failed to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the Communist Party-controlled press on the island assures that the armed incursion is justified for reasons of “security”.

The Cuban leaders seem ready to accompany Vladimir Putin in his insatiable expansionist cravings, even if it means doing just the opposite of what their official propaganda disseminates and preaches, since the government media constantly use the argument of sovereignty and national independence to reject international questioning and internal dissidence.

The same regime that for decades has presented itself as a tiny David battling the great Goliath of the North, now says it’s fine that the gigantic Russia has crossed the Ukrainian borders, shot missiles into their territory, and now preens before the microphones saying that any attempt on the part of the international community to enter into the conflict will receive a response “beyond anything ever seen before”.

The Cuban regime is situating the island as a pawn in a geopolitical board game that could redefine itself in the coming months. However, it’s already clear that the tiny token that we represent will be on Vladimir Putin’s side, as at one time it stood with the Soviet Union. That placement doesn’t surprise anyone, but it’s worth a moment to evaluate the costs that it will have for Cubans, and the official motives behind it.

Without a doubt, the Cuban regime’s game play is motivated by the need to permanently clash with the United States and with what the Cuban press disparagingly calls “the West”, as if our own island weren’t included in that term, as if we ourselves weren’t Westerners.

On this side of the world, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba – the regimes that have prayed most brutally on citizen freedoms – have opted to support the Kremlin. They’re doing so because – beyond the enormous differences that separate Putin, a reactionary politician whose main ideology appears to be the fiercest and most vengeful nationalism, from our Plaza de la Revolucion – these countries share his authoritarianism, his phobia of liberal democracy and his rejection of all forms of opposition.

We could see this complicity coming, because in the last few days two important Russian delegations have visited Cuba. First, Yuri Borisov, the deputy chairman of the Russian government, arrived; later, mere hours before the bellicose conflict broke out, Miguel Diaz-Canel received Viacheslav Volodin, president of the Duma, Russia’s Parliament.

Between one and the other visit, we learned that Moscow had granted Havana an extension until 2027 for scheduled debt repayments. These payments were to cover part of the debts that the island has carried since the era when the “Soviet pipeline” supplied resources, fuel and all kinds of inputs to the failed Cuban economic model, which misspent billions of rubles without achieving minimal development of the country.

The following days will be crucial in determining how far the Cuban regime is willing to go in its support of Putin. As the embrace with the Russian bear grows tighter, the possibilities of someday establishing relations with Washington grow more distant. The island’s diplomatic solitude in the region grows, until we’re left with the pathetic duo of Nicolas Maduro and Daniel Ortega.

There are reasons to fear that the regime in Havana could take advantage of the distraction provided by the missiles falling on Ukrainian territory to repeat a repressive raid like that of the 2003 Black Spring. At that time, they took advantage of the smokescreen offered by the Iraq war to cover up their internal outrages. They may well feel that with Putin covering their back, they can now do anything.

But they’re wrong.

Perhaps the Cuban dictatorship is committing their largest error to date, but we still don’t know that. What we do know right now is that war has broken out and it’s not that distant from us. Every step the Cuban leaders take involves us more closely in a conflict that could have incalculable repercussions.

