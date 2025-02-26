Cuba: Dollar Store Lit Up, the other Pitch Dark

An MLC (the devalued magnetic dollar) store this Friday, in the midst of a blackout / 14ymedio

When the 3rd and 70th MLC store went dark, customers had to rely on flashlights on their phones to get out.

By Jose Lassa (14ymedio)

HAVANA TIMES – The US dollar store at 3rd and 70th in Miramar, Havana, has been crowned the king of all the shops of its kind on the Island. Compared to its sister stores, opened in other provinces, and, above all, to the outdated stores in MLC (the devalued magnetic dollar), the luxury and privileges of this commerce are difficult to emulate in today’s Cuba. The excess lighting that was exhibited this Friday, while neighboring buildings suffered a blackout, says it all.

Located at the foot of the luxury hotel Gran Muthu Havana, customers in the dollar only store calmly chose the products from well-stocked shelves. The refrigerators full of minced meat or ham, the shopping carts and the long, well-lit corridors contrasted with the total darkness of the MLC store, on the same corner but on the sidewalk in front, after the power was cut off.

In the dollar store, with no blackout, the customers continued shopping / 14ymedio

Soon the dark supermarket emptied, and only the privileged customers across the street remained who, greenbacks in hand, carried rice cookers and indispensable bags of rice, in addition to cooking oil, cookies, beer and pasta. There were lines at the refrigerators and the checkout counters, and Cuba – at least there during that privileged moment in a stocked and clean supermarket – did not seem like a country in absolute crisis.

Without dollars to buy the products most in demand or even enjoy electrical service, customers in the nearby MLC store reached for their phones to turn on the flashlight.

At the checkout counters, the saleswomen organized the payments received before the power cut and waited for the last customers, uttering insults, telling them to leave the maze of shelves. Only when they left and saw the well-lit US dollar store across the street, they understood – in the words of a sweaty woman who left the store – what it is to shop in “Socialist Cuba.”

Translated by Regina Anavy for Translating Cuba.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.