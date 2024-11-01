Cuban Journalist Decries State Security Harassment (Video)

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – The systematic repression of the Cuban government against fundamental freedoms has reached alarming levels. The regime continues to silence dissident voices, imprison activists, and stifle any attempt at free expression.

We demand the immediate cessation of these authoritarian practices and respect for individual rights. It is time for Cuba to embrace true democracy where all citizens can express themselves without fear.

We at El Toque fully share the complaint of Alexander Hall, a prominent anthropologist and collaborator with our publication.

