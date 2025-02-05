Cuban Military Businesses in Angola Earn Big Money (Video)

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – The ties between Cuba and Angola have been presented in official discourse as based on altruism and solidarity. Propaganda shows two poor nations coming together to help each other survive in an “adverse” context.

However, this sugar-coated image hides a network of businesses that has allowed the Havana regime to profit from the sacrifice of the Cubans. But when did this relationship, as we know it today, begin?

The video has subtitles in English.

