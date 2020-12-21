Cuba’s New Electricity Rates: Cartoon Feature

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Cover design: Janet Aguilar.

HAVANA TIMES – Hello Friends, the new rates for electricity and other public services take effect in January 2021. We are alarmed just like most Internet users. A big concern is that the increase in wages will not compensate for the higher rates.

Many people have questioned the studies the government carried out to arrive at these new rates. The frequent memes and laughter show the discomfort, as well as the seriousness with which many are taking the reforms.

In this way we begin to say goodbye to 2020. At the same time, we announce in 2021 we will have to open another hole in the belt. Meanwhile, the morbid and geriatric obesity of the official spokespeople is more than evident.

Things are looking worse. What should we do? Raise prices…

New prices. New Salaries

Here’s where you are amid Cuba’s monetary reform.

Dear, they are going to talk on the news about the montetary reforms.

See more features from Cuba here on Havana Times.